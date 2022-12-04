Have you been following the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series since 2007? As you may know, the movies are based on Jeff Kinney’s book series of the same name, with the first installment published in 2007. In 2010, a movie adaptation was made. Since then, we’ve seen three more live-action sequels.

This includes Rodrick Rules, Dog Days and The Long Haul. They were all released between 2011-2017.

However, the animated movie Diary Of A Wimpy Kid was made in 2021.

It now has a sequel with the exact same title and the first. The tribute to Ed Asner was featured in Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which premiered Friday, December 2nd 2022 on Disney+. Now, let’s find out who Ed Asner is.

Ed Asner’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rule tribute

A tribute card is included at the end of the animated film. “In Memory of ED ASNER 1929 – 2021” referring to the American actor.

Tragically, he died on August 29, 2021, at the age of nineteen, from natural causes. He was buried in Los Angeles, California.

The tribute is particularly touching considering that Ed voiced the character of Grandpa Heffley in Rodrick Rules; it’s his only credit in the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid franchise and is the actor’s last credited role overall.

Ed may be best remembered for being the voice of Carl Fredricksen, in Disney Pixar’s 2009 movie Up. Also, he was in shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show (he portrayed Lou Grant), Grace And Frankie(Howard Jay), Cobra Kai (19Sid Weinberg) and Dead To Me (16 Abe Rifkin).

As it’s the festive season, you’ll also undoubtedly see him alongside Will Ferrell as Buddy in the 2003 comedy classic Elf, as he portrays Santa.

‘It was really amazing and humbling’

The film’s screenwriter and author of the books, Jeff, was recently interviewed by Laughing Place He was also asked how it felt to have Ed in the production.

“It was really amazing and humbling. I didn’t think he’d want to be a part of our little production. But it’s really cool, the kind of talent you can get for something like this. And it was a real privilege to sit in on those recording sessions.

He added: “And sometimes I’d give a note, and then Ed Asner would change his delivery a little bit based on my note, which was really cool, and it felt very exciting to me as an author.”

Rodrick Rules voices Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Below, you can see who starred alongside Ed and their voice roles.

Brady Noon and Greg Heffley

Hunter Dillon and Rodrick Heffley

Ethan William Childress, Rowley Jefferson

Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley

Erica Cerra as Susan Heffley

Gracen Newton and Manny Heffley

Nathan Arenas as Mackie

Jimmy Tatro is Bill Walter

Vincent Tong is Leland

Drew: Albert Tsai

Rodrick Rules: Diary Of A Wimpy Child is available now on Disney+

All

Another news item: Yusra mardini won a medal at The Olympics.