‘Eco protesters’ dump three-tonnes of compost on Jeremy Clarkson’s Range Rover – but it’s not all as it seems

‘Eco protestors’ attacked Jeremy Clarkson’s Range Rover with three tonnes of mushroom compost in what appeared to be a heated and passionate protest. However, there’s much more to it than meets the eye.

In a plot twist: It was actually a prank – at the hands of Ant and Dec.

On Tuesday, a speechless Clarkson was greeted with actors hired by the pair’s Saturday Night Takeaway TV show, who posed as protestors at his Diddly Squat farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

According to the Daily Mail, a digger dumped an avalanche of compost onto the 61-year-old’s Range Rover after one of the actors jumped onboard the roof of the vehicle egging the other so-called protestors on.

Moments after, Clarkson calmly walks over to his car and picks up a handful of the dirt to examine it before dumping it back on the ground.

The chaotic and seemingly real scenes also convinced locals. An eyewitness told the news outlet: “It was like something out of a Monty Python movie, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“First there was a naked man being chased by a policeman and then this digger appears out of nowhere and dumps all this stuff all over the car. What really shocked me was that Clarkson didn’t say a word, which is not like him at all.

“Normally he has an opinion on everything, but he just stood there silent as all this stuff landed on his car.”

An ITV source added: “Ant and Dec have been targeting Jeremy for years, it’s a major coup for them. All the protesters were actors and did a brilliant job of pranking him – he had no idea.

“Ant and Dec were on site dressed up as part of the mob. They can’t believe it went so well.”

Only Ant and Dec could get away with something like this!