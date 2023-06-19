Eat This Playlist’s new retro “addiction” brings you the game of Spotify Snake.

You love music and retro-style games. Spotify’s Snake secret game is just what you need.

Spotify, a Swedish streaming platform, always looks for ways to innovate and entertain its customers. The app is a fusion of modern technology and tradition. From its annual playlists, slideshows that are constantly updated to the AI-powered radio stations.

Their new feature is influenced by a mobile game that has been popular in the past.

What is Spotify Snake?

On Spotify, you can now play a musically-inspired version of Snake, an action video game which sees the player increase in size as they ‘eat’. In the original game, snakes ate small objects or shapes such as eggs or apples. In this new version, you ‘eat’ what appears to be playlists on the streaming platform.

It is the goal of the game to consume as many playlists as you can, increasing in size as each bite of food consumed.

Rules from the original Snake Game remain: You want to consume the most playlists possible. If you touch the borders, you will lose. And each time you contact the snake’s body, your size shrinks.

Play this Playlist

It’s relatively straightforward to access the new Spotify Snake game. To find Eat This Playlist, you have to open the Spotify app and select a playlist (it can be one of your own or someone else’s).

To expand the information about a particular playlist after you’ve opened it, simply click on the three dots. If you scroll down to the bottom, you will see an option that reads, “Eat This Playlist.” Tap on this and the game will kick off, using the playlist as your snake’s food source.

If you can’t yet see the game, make sure you have updated your app.

Spotify users ‘addicted’ to the new Snake game

Spotify users expressed disappointment in recent months over a number of changes that were made to their music streaming platform. Spotify has been under intense scrutiny in recent months, from reports that the app crashed when trying to play music to the change of the “like” button to a plus sign. But they seem to have won favor with this latest addition, some users saying they are becoming “addicted” to playing the new game.

“Saw this on TikTok and thought it was a joke but for some reason you can play snake on Spotify now,” one Twitter user commented.

“The Spotify Snake game is so fun wtf,” another wrote.