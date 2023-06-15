EasyJet’s passengers are angry when their luggage size is too large to fly

A passenger on an EASYJET flight claims that his bag size was the reason he wasn’t allowed to board.

2 Siavash was filmed arguing over his luggage size with a staff member Credit: Twitter/siavashmdesign

Siavash@siavashmdesign(was due to fly from Paris to Berlin but claimed that the airline had “not let” him or his wife leave following an argument.

The traveller, in a series angry tweets said that his wife and he were accused of disrespect and that they had flown on the same route before with the exact same luggage without any problems.

The writer wrote, “How awful and rude @easyJet was!

“Unbelievable, a girl didn’t let us depart while two of their colleagues accepted and our luggage fit!

The same luggage and flight as before. She said we are rude and didn’t respect her!

“They didn’t let us in and even didn’t gave us any reason and feedback just because she said my wife didn’t respect her!

The manager said that he had Googled the support for #easyjet, and we were not to be responsible in explaining anything. We don’t lose anything, you are losing your flight’!

Who is to blame for the mess and rudeness of easyJet?

Sun Online Travel contacted easyJet to get their comments on the incident.

EasyJet no longer allows passengers to bring a free suitcase in the cabin.

Standard passengers are only allowed to take one small bag that fits under the front seat and measures 45cm by 36cm by 20cm. This must also include handles and wheels.

Small cabin bags can only weigh up to 15kg. However, passengers should be able carry and lift them themselves.

It is worth noting that passengers whose suitcases do not fit the rules will be charged £24 at the airport.

For those who purchase Flexi Tickets, Up Front Tickets or Extra Legroom, they can bring along a case measuring 56cmx45cmx25cm into the cabin.

A large cabin bag can be added to a passenger’s booking for an additional fee.

EasyJet has had other customers experience problems when it comes to hand luggage. A frustrated man left people laughing as he pushed his bag in the size checker.

The man went to great trouble to avoid having to pay for checked-in baggage and was determined to show that his bag was the right size for the cabin.

It was his goal to ensure that the bag would fit in the frame, so he kicked the bag and pushed into it to confirm he could take it aboard.

Meanwhile, this passenger was charged £84 for their oversized hand luggage.

