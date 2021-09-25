Easy And Delicious Giada De Laurentiis’ Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese

Toasted bread with Kraft American cheese is nothing short of a classic. But, if you ask a grilled cheese lover, they’d never pass up the chance to dig into a grilled cheese that’s a little extra.
Giada De Laurentiis shared a glow-up version of the humble cheesy classic on Instagram, just in time for soup and sandwich season.
On her Instagram, The Giadzy, De Laurentiis takes grilled cheese to new heights. She wrote, “Imagine if cheesy spinach dip turned into a grilled cheese… 🙌 This garlicky, zesty spinach dip grilled cheese is everything.”
One commenter shared, “Those are two of my favorite foods in the whole wide world,” and we agreed.
Cheesy spinach dip and grilled cheese? Let’s do this!
How To Make The Giadzy Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese
De Laurentiis masterfully combines a savory, garlicky spinach dip and comforting ooey-gooey grilled cheese into an elevated dish. The grilled cheese sandwich consists of spinach smothered in melted mozzarella cheese between two pieces of sourdough bread with a parmesan crust. Despite a few extra steps, the spinach dip grilled cheese is very easy to make.
To make your grilled cheese, you must first prepare the filling. This sandwich truly stands out due to the spinach filling, which is wilted on the stovetop and blended with simple spices. In her recipe, De Laurentiis suggests using fresh spinach for the filling but states that frozen spinach may also be an alternative.
As the spinach filling cools, the sourdough slices are prepared. We love that Giada chose sourdough for this grown-up Grilled Cheese! Consequently, sourdough crisps amazingly well and has a great chew to it! Moreover, according to De Laurentiis, either mayonnaise or butter can be spread on the bread slices to adhere to the outer layer of Parmesan cheese.
Once you have prepared your spinach, there is not much left to worry about. All you need to do is assemble your sandwiches and grill them. Each slice is topped with a mixture of mozzarella and spinach. Furthermore, before grilling, parmesan cheese is added to each slice’s buttered side for some extra crunch.
Dip Grilled cheese; follow her recipe below for a detailed step-by-step guide on preparing Giada De Laurentiis’ mouthwatering spinach.
Giada De Laurentiis’ Spinach Dip Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe
Ingredients
- Two tablespoons olive oil
- Three garlic cloves chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt divided
- One 5 ounce container of baby spinach (or 5 ounces frozen spinach thawed and drained)
- Eight slices of sourdough bread
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter softened (or mayonnaise)
- 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Over medium heat, heat a large skillet. Combine the oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stirring often, cook for two minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant and has begun to brown.
- Stir in the spinach and season with the remaining salt. Cook for two minutes until the spinach is wilted.
- Using a strainer, drain excess liquid. Allow cooling slightly for about five minutes.
- Next, chop the spinach coarsely and set it aside. Finally, wipe out the pan with a paper towel and set it aside.
- Prepare four slices of bread. Sprinkle each slice of bread with half a cup of mozzarella cheese.
- Next, divide the spinach evenly between the slices.
- Lastly, arrange the remaining pieces of bread on top. Then, spread the top slices of bread evenly with half of the butter or mayonnaise. Top each buttered sandwich with one tablespoon of parmesan.
- On medium-low heat, heat a large skillet. Butter and cheese side down, place the sandwiches on the hot pan.
- Cover the sandwiches with a slightly smaller lid than the pan so you can press down on them. Cook for three to four minutes or until golden brown and crispy and the mozzarella begins to melt.
- Butter and cheese the top pieces of bread after removing the lid. Flip the sandwiches and cook an additional three minutes or until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted.
- Remove from the pan, let sit for three minutes, then slice and serve warm.