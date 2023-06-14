EastEnders spoiler June 14, 2023: Vinny furious following shocking discovery

VINNY is still searching for answers to the mystery surrounding his mother Suki’s unconsciousness at the foot of a staircase.

Ravi Gulati drops the bombshell tonight on EastEnders.

Fans were left stunned by last night’s BBC One episode, as Walford criminal Nish Panesar was arrested and charged with ABH.

Police were informed that Nish may have forced his wife Suki down the stairs. Balvinder Sopal played Suki. She was taken to hospital.

Suki is found in the arms of Vinny, her son (Shiv Jallota), with her husband standing over. The circumstances surrounding her accident are still unclear.

Nish assured Eve Unwin, Heather Peace (that Nish did not hurt her), but her fears about her safety became so great that her husband was taken from her.

Ravi (Aaron Thiara), who is angry with Suki, tries to get Nish back in jail.

Eve, the woman who insists that she is innocent of calling police to arrest Nish.

Vinny’s fury grows when Ravi tells him that his mother had packed a bag the night before her accident.

He believes that Suki and Eve are plotting to get Nish out of his life so that she will leave him.

Vinny is determined to get to the truth… but he’s stunned by what he later learns.

Suki, as mentioned earlier, was found unconscious at the foot of her staircase. She had enough time, however, to awaken and ask Ravi to conceal her suitcase.

Ravi was able to make the connection between Suki’s intentions and her departure from Nish.

When questioned in the hospital by her doctor, Suki claimed that she was planning a romantic trip for herself and her husband.

Vinny, will you figure out everything?

Suki’s relationship with Eve is at risk?

EastEnders is broadcasted Monday through Thursday at 7.30 pm on BBC One.

