EastEnders fans go wild as ‘desperate’ Janine clashes with Suki in epic showdown

EastEnders’ Janine Butcher is doing all she can to secure a job in order to provide for her daughter, Scarlett, but it became clear that she wouldn’t be successful at the Minute Mart.

Janine (Charlie Brooks), while trying to make fun of Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), practically begged Suki (Balvinder SOPAL) for a job.

Suki clarified that Janine would never be on her payroll.

Pleading for a job, Janine said: “Be honest, you can’t get the staff these days, right? But I am going to come to your rescue, I’ve got history in sales,” before Suki rudely interrupted her.

“Your reputation proceeds you,” she said with a smirk across her face before adding: “I’m not that desperate for staff and I don’t think anyone else around here is either.”









Taking to Twitter, viewers couldn’t help but share their excitement following the tense scene, with one writing: “Janine and Suki. Spiteful cows the pair of them (but loving them ngl) #EastEnders [sic].”

While a second added: “OMFG evil Suki is back, I want to see her and Janine together in more scenes!!!!!! #EastEnders”

“Well said Suki, she certainly told Janine! #EastEnders,” tweeted a third.

Before a fourth typed: “Suki giving Janine what for #EastEnders,” alongside a string of clapping emojis.

This is a live TV news story that is being constantly updated.

To receive the most recent TV news, please visit the page often.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @CentralRecorder , or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

To get the latest news and to have your say, you can like our Central Recorder Showbiz page.

You can also sign up to receive the Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.

You can download the Central Recorder App to receive flash alerts about the top stories of the day.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. Simply enter your email address below and click’subscribe.