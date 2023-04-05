EastEnders fans are disgusted at Kim Fox lying about a car crash, as Denzel fights his death in hospital

EASTENDERS fan are outraged that Kim Fox covered up why Denzel, his step-son is fighting for life.

Tameka Emson, the actress playing Tameka in BBC One’s soap, was distracted by her phone and drove into a building.

3 EastEnders fans were shocked to see Kim Fox lie about a crash while Denzel fights for his life at the hospital Credit: BBC

3 Many fans had lots to say about Kim, but they didn’t mention the fact that her stepson Denzel was having trouble.

The rescuers saved them tonight, but Denzel (portrayed here by Jaden Lasega) is now possible to have brain damage.

Kim was eventually cleared by the doctors to reunite with Howie, and she didn’t realize it was her fault.

Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) told her: “I just want to see him. I thought I’d lost both of you for a minute. Was that the thought of this person, when they stepped into front of a car. How stupid were they?”

“Just people innit,” Kim said. “One little distraction and then…”

Kim didn’t have to tell any more. The doctor brought news from the hospital about Denzel.

“The scan shows it doesn’t look like there’s any damage to his brain, but there’s a lot of internal bleeding,” he said.

“He’s ruptured his spleen and his blood pressure is still very low – even with the blood that we’ve given him.

“We need to operate urgently. If we can stem the bleeding… we’ll do everything we can.”

Denzel fighting for life, Kim was slammed by viewers for hiding her guilt.

One wrote: “Kim Can’t fault Denise because she shouldn’t keep checking #EastEnders’ phone.

A second said: “Kim lying or can’t remember?”

One third of the chimes in, “OMG!” Kim Denise played the role. She didn’t remember what had happened.”