Earth, Wind & Fire choose September 21st to be the date they chose from 29 possible lyrics

It’s official Earth, Wind & Fire Day when fans “remember”The lyrics to September, the iconic song. “Do you remember, the 21st night of September?” But what’s the significance of choosing September 21 over any other days of the month?

One of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire released September as a single in 1978. The song featured on their album The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1.

The song connected with listeners around the world and was especially popular in the US as it went to number one on the Billboard Hot Soul Songs chart and number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

September crossed the pond to reach number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Significance of September 21st in Earth, Wind & Fire song

Fans have been wondering for years about the significance and motivation behind September 21st.

As reported by the Alloa AdvertiserAllee Willis, a late songwriter, shared the story of the lyrics she co-wrote with the band and their decision to celebrate September 21st. According to the Emmy-nominated songwriter: “We went through all the dates. ‘Do you remember the first, the second, the third, the fourth.’ The one that just felt the best was the 21st.”

Willis also revealedInitial lyrics featured in the song “Do you remember the 21st day of September”But she instructed Maurice White, the singer, to change “day”To “night”Because “it’s more romantic.”

Willis had also an issue with the song’s hook “BA-DEE-YA”She wanted it to be inclusive of “real words.”

She remembered: “Maurice really taught me the most important lesson – never let the lyrics get in the way of the groove.”

“Ba-dee-ya”Willis made a joke about it and said that they would remain. “One of my favorite things about the song now is people really do think real words are being said. They think he’s singing ‘party on’ or ‘ah-ah-ah-ah.’”

Fans celebrate 21st September with Earth, Wind & Fire

Of course, September 21 has become Earth, Wind & Fire Day, with fans sharing memories of the band, especially the track September.

One fan shared a performance of the band live in Brazil in 80, writing: “Do you remember the 21st night of September? The first line of Earth, Wind & Fire’s song isn’t written for any particular reason – it just sounds good.”

You can see the clip below.

Another user Post: “September 21st. The day the world comes together and appreciates the greatness of Earth, Wind & Fire.”

Continue reading Allee Willis hit songs

Earth, Wind & Fire hit September wasn’t the only track you’ll know that’s been written by Allee Willis. She also wrote I’ll Be There For You, the theme song of cult-classic sitcom Friends.

The Grammy-winning songwriter has written other hits for Earth, Wind & Fire such as Boogie Wonderland as well as Pet Shop Boys classic What Have I Done to Deserve This? Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, the only woman inducted that year.

You can listen to the four best tracks of hers below.

For more latest news scoops, follow HITCnews on Twitter.

All

In other news, Crush & J-hope’s Rush Hour release date & time revealed as fans wait for legendary MV