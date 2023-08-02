Early study shows a ‘groundbreaking’ pill that eliminates ALL solid tumors

Scientists have created a “holy grail” drug that eradicates all solid cancer tumours while leaving other cells unaffected.

AOH1996 is a drug that targets AOH1996, a cancer-causing protein. This helps tumors to grow and multiply.

Previously, the protein – the proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) – was thought to be untreatable.

This new drug has been tested in the laboratory on more than 70 cancerous cells, including breast, prostate brain, ovarian, and cervical. It was effective against all of them.

City of Hope Hospital Los Angeles is one of America’s biggest cancer centres. The City of Hope Hospital has been conducting research for 20 years.

The research is expected to help millions of people suffering from cancer.

Linda Malkas has developed the drug. She explained, “PCNA works like a large airline terminal with many plane gates.”

The data suggests that PCNA, a protein found in the cells of cancerous tumors, is altered uniquely. We were able to create a new drug targeting only this form.

The cancer-killing pills we have developed are like a winter storm that shuts down a main airline hub. All flights into and out from the airport will be stopped if they contain cancer cells.

Although initial studies have shown promising results, they only conclude that AOH1996 is able to suppress tumor growth in animal and cell models.

First phase of clinical trials in humans is now underway.

Study co-author associate research professor Dr Long Gu, added: “Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process to develop more personalised, targeted cancer medicines.” :