Eamonn Holmes always worried he’ll offend ‘woke’ viewers who ‘want to see him sacked’

Eamonn Holmes has hit back at cancel-culture snowflakes, who he says want to get him fired.

The This Morning host, 61, said the woke brigade had made live TV shows “a ­dangerous place” where people could get sacked for saying the wrong word.

He added: “It’s a minefield, it’s a total worry all the time.

“I don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m going to say something ­offensive to somebody’.

“I know I’m the most tolerant, caring, open-minded person but that doesn’t stop me saying that something is wrong or right, or having a joke.

“But there are people who wake up wanting to be offended and they literally want you sacked.







“You said this word that’s now banned…”

The star, married to fellow presenter Ruth Langsford , says woke culture has such a hold over TV because of its “very strong ­influence with advertisers”.

He added: “The reason why TV companies jump is when they annoy advertisers.”

Eamonn also says he admires gobby Piers Morgan, above – who quit Good Morning Britain in a row over a shy woman’s claims about the Royal Family – for facing down the snowflakes.

He continued: “I do think we need him to stand up to woke.









“I’m not saying I agree with ­everything he says, but I think that everybody just rolls over for woke.”

Eamonn, who is fronting a new BBC cookery programme called Farm To Feast, also blasted telly news for ­being full of “patronising posh blokes”.

He said: “This patronising thing from posh blokes who sit there, this Oxbridge lot, trying to preach to us what’s right and what’s wrong. They’re so awful. I don’t think people really look and see how bad some of the presenters are.”







Along with their This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby , Eamonn and Ruth recently picked up the gong for Best Daytime Show at this year’s National Television Awards.

But on stage, neither got much of a chance to speak with Phillip hogging the mic.

Later taking to Twitter, Eamonn liked a string of tweets from disgruntled NTA fans about the stage hijack.