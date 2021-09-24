Eagle-eyed Google Maps user spots ‘naked cowboy’ with guitar on busy city street

A Reddit user checking out Mexico City on Google Maps was left stunned after coming across a “naked cowboy”.

The man, despite not wearing a top, was able to be seen in a matching cowboy hat and boots while walking around the streets.

The user snapped the topless performer as he was being surrounded on a busy street while carrying a guitar.

The post was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Naked Cowboy in Mexico City.”

But it only got two upvotes, suggesting that other users were not too convinced that he was a real cowboy.

Even still, it’s pretty impressive that the eagle-eyed user was able to come across the x-rated find with Mexico City being the largest city in the Americas.







(Image: LightRocket via Getty Images)



And although he may not be a cowboy as we know it, he does look very similar to a famed street performer who is known for his daring look in New York City.

They look very similar to the man who sings with his guitar and both men have the same boxer briefs and hat, which reads Naked Cowboy’.

Both men have long hair and are roughly the same height. They also both wear the same guitar strap, which is a blue and white color.







(Image: Reuters)



But the infamous street performer that is known in New York City, was arrested earlier this year in the sunny state of Florida after being reported for begging aggressively, according to Daily Mail Online.

Robert Burck, 50 years old, was arrested at the Volusia County Jail. He was charged in March with aggressive panhandling, resisting an officer, and resisting violence.

During his arrest, a member of the crowd could be heard chanting: “Free the cowboy!” as he was taken into custody.

Daily Mail reported that it is not clear what led to Burck’s arrest.







(Image: Daytona Bike Week)



Speaking on the charges for panhandling, Burck told a judge: “I’m not asking for money. I just play the guitar and people take pictures and sometimes they put money in.”

The judge dismissed the panhandling charge and he pleaded ‘no contest’ to the resisting arrest charge.

He was sentenced for time served and required to pay $223 court costs.

To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here .