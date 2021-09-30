Dylan Dreyer, ‘Today’ show host, welcomes 3rd child 6 weeks early

“Today” show host Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Russell James Fichera, her colleagues announced during Wednesday’s show.

“Her new bundle of joy has arrived overnight. … mom and baby doing just fine. He did come early, he could not stay,” Hoda Kotb said.

On Tuesday, Dreyer shared a selfie in a hospital gown on Instagram, letting her followers know she would be absent from “3rd Hour of Today” for a bit after her water broke over the weekend.

“Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!” Her caption was:

The “Today” co-host continued: “Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have.”

Dreyer first revealed she was pregnant in May on “Today” and was given a November due date. Her third son will join her siblings Calvin, 4 years old, and Oliver, 1 year old.

More:‘Today’ show’s Dylan Dreyer pregnant after ’emotional journey’ with secondary infertility

The mom of three shared she was struggling with secondary infertility — a term used to describe the inability to become pregnant or carry a second baby to term after previously giving birth.

Dreyer, Fichera and Calvin had difficulty conceiving after giving birth to Calvin. They are now planning to attempt in vitro fertilation. The couple spoke candidly about their pregnancy journey on “Today” and through Dreyer’s personal essay, saying that they decided to share their story to shut down the stigma.

“I just want people to know that I’m going through it, too,” She spoke out.

Amy Haneline