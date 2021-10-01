DWTS Peloton Star Cody Rigsby gets COVID again

Cody Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, said that he was positive for COVID-19 the second time he tested positive this year.

Rigsby stated that he has been fully vaccinated and had recovered from COVID in February.

He stated that symptoms were much less severe this time.

Loading You are about to load.

Cody Rigsby, Peloton’s star instructor, said that he’s not sure about his future. “Dancing with the Stars”After being tested positive for COVID-19, I was able to confirm my suspicions a second year later.

Rigsby shared the diagnosis on Instagram on Thursday, days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke tested positive.

He claimed that he has been vaccinated. He said that his symptoms were significantly less severe this time than during COVID-19, which he experienced in February.

“I have really mild symptoms, congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough, but in comparison to when I had COVID early this year it is night and day,”Rigsby spoke in the Instagram Video.

Rigsby, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in February, said it was the most severe illness he had ever experienced, with symptoms such as fatigue and a persistent cough that lasted for over two weeks.

You can’t be sure that you won’t get another COVID-19 infection if you have had it before.

And while vaccines are extremely effective at doing what they were designed to do — prevent Severe illness Death from COVID-19 — they do not perfectly prevent infection. Research shows that vaccinated individuals have milder symptoms than those who have not been vaccinated and are more susceptible to infection. Less timeVaccinated people are more likely to be healthy than those who have not been vaccinated.

A recent CDC Report found People who were not vaccinated were 11 times more likely that they would die from the virus than those who were vaccinated..

Rigsby stated that he will be taking a rest to avoid spreading infection and allow him time to heal. “Dancing with the Stars.” It’s not clear how the infection will affect Rigsby’s role on the show.

Rigsby has a dance partner in Burke who has also been fully immunized. “feeling OK,” CNN reportedThe pair was not immediately eliminated. Instead, judges evaluated their performance on the basis of a rehearsal video.