Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Dwayne Johnson celebrates the successes of Black Adam Both in cinemas and online. Everybody knows Henry Cavill played Superman in a cameo. Johnson was not impressed. “fought hard” Warner Bros. initially was not keen to have the actor back, but they eventually agreed.

A video was posted to TwitterThe DC Star said that he wanted Black Adam to be established “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” Johnson stated that Johnson was able to manage this. “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill.”

Johnson stated that Johnson had revealed the studio’s address. “inexplicably and inexcusably” Cavill did not want him to return, but he refused to accept no and his team set to work.

“This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” He added. “There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Johnson continued, “It all comes back to where Superman you have to have Superman in the mix. So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. While I respect Christopher Reeve and other actors, it is my opinion that Henry Cavill is the greatest Superman ever.

Cavill will be back in DC Universe. Black Adam Star said they could “now build out the DC Universe, properly, strategically and smartly.” Johnson noted, however that the film has been in production since its release. “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed and, of course, now we have new leadership at DC and at Warner Bros.”