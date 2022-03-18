Dwayne Johnson is open about his feelings as Young Rock Season 2 premieres ‘Complicated’Relationship with his dad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be on top of the world now, but it wasn’t always easy – especially when family was involved. With Season 2 of his semi-autobiographical series Young Rock returning on March 15, the pro wrestler-turned-movie star shed some light on his “complicated”Relationship with his dad and how that translates onto the small screen
Interview with Entertainment TonightDwayne Johnson opened up about his complex relationship with Rocky Johnson (his father) and his closeness to his mother. He stated:
According to the book, the star lived most of his childhood (as documented in Young Rock) moving from state to state and getting into trouble. In a recent InstagramAfter he was suspended from high school in Pennsylvania due to his fighting, he was also arrested for theft. He also shared the story of his father, who was a professional wrestler. “a lot of pressure on him to pay the rent,”This may have contributed to his “tough love”Style of parenting. It may not have resonated at the time, but Dwayne Johnson would come to understand his father’s intentions. ET was told by him:
Rocky Johnson was diagnosed in deep vein thrombosis. He tragically died from heart failure in 2020. Dwayne Johnson regrets not having the chance to meet Rocky Johnson. “say goodbye”He was able to affirm his love and he felt a closeness with his father after his passing.
Perhaps that’s why Dwayne Johnson took the opportunity to celebrate his father in Young Rock. The Trailer for Season 2 showed the Rock’s journey from high school student to pro wrestler – and he was guided by Rocky Johnson every step of the way, in addition to WWE stars like Macho Man. (The show even touches upon his). emotional relationship with André the Giant). His portrayal can be found here Young RockTo Birthday wishes and Father’s Day posts on Instagram, Johnson’s love and respect for his father is clear as day, and it’s great that he’s continuing to honor his legacy
Young RockThe program will air on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also view past episodes on NBC. Peacock PremiumSubscribe to our newsletter or learn how you can watch more the Rock’s best movies.