Dwayne Johnson is open about his feelings as Young Rock Season 2 premieres ‘Complicated’Relationship with his dad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be on top of the world now, but it wasn’t always easy – especially when family was involved. With Season 2 of his semi-autobiographical series Young Rock returning on March 15, the pro wrestler-turned-movie star shed some light on his “complicated”Relationship with his dad and how that translates onto the small screen

Interview with Entertainment Tonight Dwayne Johnson opened up about his complex relationship with Rocky Johnson (his father) and his closeness to his mother. He stated:

My father was my hero as a boy, but I was an only child. My mom is a supportive and loving person. However, all the lessons my mom taught me over the years were not something I realized because I was constantly running around getting arrested or being stupid at certain points.

According to the book, the star lived most of his childhood (as documented in Young Rock) moving from state to state and getting into trouble. In a recent Instagram After he was suspended from high school in Pennsylvania due to his fighting, he was also arrested for theft. He also shared the story of his father, who was a professional wrestler. “a lot of pressure on him to pay the rent,”This may have contributed to his “tough love”Style of parenting. It may not have resonated at the time, but Dwayne Johnson would come to understand his father’s intentions. ET was told by him:

However, some of the things I learned from my father I didn’t realise how important they were until many years later. To be honest, I didn’t realize how important they would be until my father passed away.

Rocky Johnson was diagnosed in deep vein thrombosis. He tragically died from heart failure in 2020. Dwayne Johnson regrets not having the chance to meet Rocky Johnson. “say goodbye”He was able to affirm his love and he felt a closeness with his father after his passing.

We all have to deal with the loss of loved ones. You can’t look back when your father dies. This is a wild thing. If you have a loving, complicated relationship with someone like my dad, then you will be closer in death and passing.

Perhaps that’s why Dwayne Johnson took the opportunity to celebrate his father in Young Rock. The Trailer for Season 2 showed the Rock’s journey from high school student to pro wrestler – and he was guided by Rocky Johnson every step of the way, in addition to WWE stars like Macho Man . (The show even touches upon his). emotional relationship with André the Giant ). His portrayal can be found here Young RockTo Birthday wishes and Father’s Day posts on Instagram, Johnson’s love and respect for his father is clear as day, and it’s great that he’s continuing to honor his legacy