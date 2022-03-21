Dwayne Johnson drops a string of great F-Bombs while discussing his latest Cheat Meal

Dwayne is a true legend “The Rock”Johnson is fit as a fiddle and there’s a lot of work involved in building a solid body (hence his name). Back in his WWE days ). Johnson understands that legends need time off. This means cheat days. The star’s latest inspired a great string of F-Bombs, because how else are you supposed to go into a feast that could rival one of a warrior god’s?

Dwayne John shows off his large arms rather than showing off his impressive physique. Instead, Johnson showcases some seriously delicious sushi and baked goods at a recent Instagram post. At this point, I’m pretty used to Johnson posting awesome content on the regular, but that huge platter of sushi is a new high for me. Check out the video below. It includes several F-Bombs I have to agree with.

Although you may call me crazy, I am insanely jealous of my friends. Dwayne Johnson’s mouthwatering cheat meal Perhaps even more than his enormous net worth. It almost seems like “massive”You can pretty much describe everything about the star except for his high-calorie meals.

Fans seem to be on the same page, too, because they are in the comments of Dwayne Johnson’s post with drool emojis and some serious food envy. A lot of A-Listers are reassuring Dwayne Johnson that he deserves such a meal. Jason Momoa, another star and muscular man, is one of those commenters. “get it. you deserve it.” [sic]

The Dune star and Dwayne Johnson have a long history of calling out to each other on social media – Momoa even giving Johnson’s daughter a ring on her birthday . It’s clear the two have a relatively close relationship, so it comes as no surprise that Momoa would give him such a praising pat on the back when it comes to the rewarding meal.

Although the large platter of sushi and sweet treats might seem overwhelming, Dwayne has to eat a lot. He does this to compensate for the energy he uses on a daily basis. While he surely eats more rounded meals regularly, it’s totally okay for him to say “fuck it”You can allow your husband to indulge in his favorite foods sometimes. If you’re going to work and work out so much, you may as well be able to have a few guilty pleasures like a huge tray of sushi.