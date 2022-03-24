Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank book amid severe criticism

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of DutchHistorical historians published an in-depth critique of the work of a cold case team, and its conclusion. “most likely scenario”Of the Jewish teenage diarists who were betrayed Anne FrankHer family, in German-occupied Amsterdam during World War II.

The research of the cold case team, published in the book early in this year “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,”Rosemary Sullivan (Canadian academic and author) immediately drew negative criticism in the Netherlands.

Now, in a 69 page written “refutation,”Six historians and academics discuss the findings of the cold case team. “a shaky house of cards.”Dutch publisher of the book announced Tuesday night that they were withdrawing it from retail stores.

According to the book, Arnold van den Bergh was the prominent Jewish notary who shared the location of the Frank family’s secret annex in Amsterdam’s canal-side buildings to German occupiers. He did this to save his family from death and deportation to Nazi concentration camps.

The Dutch historians examined the work of the team, and concluded that they had done a good job. “accusation does not hold water.”

The book was praised by historians. “displays a distinct pattern in which assumptions are made by the CCT (Cold Case Team), held to be true a moment later, and then used as a building block for the next step in the train of logic. This makes the entire book a shaky house of cards, because if any single step turns out to be wrong, the cards above also collapse.”

Pieter van Twisk (the leader of the cold-case team) responded by telling Dutch broadcaster NOS that the historians’ work was unacceptable. “very detailed and extremely solid”It was said. “gives us a number of things to think about, but for the time being I do not see that Van den Bergh can be definitively removed as the main suspect.”

The team has published detailed comments to critics of the book on its website since its publication in January.

Thijs Bayens (a Dutch filmmaker) was the one who came up with the idea for the cold case team. He admitted in January that he didn’t know Van den Bergh 100%.

“There is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial,”Bayens spoke to The Associated Press that day.

From July 1942 to August 1944, the Frank family and four other Jews were hiding in the Annex. They could access it via a secret staircase behind a bookcase.

Anne and her sister both died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration Camp. Anne was 15. Only Anne Frank’s father Otto Frank survived WWII. After WWII, he published Anne’s diary and it became an iconic symbol of hope and resilience that was read by millions all over the globe.

Anne Frank House Museum director, whose headquarters are in the same building that the Frank family lived, stated in January that there was still plenty of room. “many missing pieces of the puzzle. And those pieces need to be further investigated in order to see how we can value this new theory.”

Ronald Leopold was the museum’s director on Wednesday. He said that January brought up questions about the museum’s conclusion regarding the cold case team. “are supported by the counter-examination of leading historians. You may not consign someone to history as Anne Frank’s betrayer if you do not have conclusive proof. We hope that this counter-investigation clears Van den Bergh’s name from blame, also for his relatives, including granddaughter Mirjam de Gorter.”