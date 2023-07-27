Dustin Poirier’s body undergoes dramatic transformation before UFC 291 match with Justin Gaethje

DUSTIN POIRER is set to rematch Justin Gaethje on Saturday, but The Diamond appears completely different from the first time they fought.

Both 34-year-old MMA fans will be renewing their rivalry in Saturday’s main event. UFC Salt Lake City: 291

6 Dustin Poirier is set to renew his rivalry against Justin Gaethje on Saturday at UFC 291. Getty

6 Five years ago, the two were at loggerheads. Credit: GETTY

6 Gaethje defeated their first light-weight clash by fourth-round TKO Credit: GETTY

The vacant Baddest Motherf****r in the Game belt will be up for grabs at the Vivint Arena, where former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman was spectacularly dethroned last year.

Poirier had a scuffle with Gaethje five years prior in Glendale Arizona, at the UFC on Fox 29 main event.

Former UFC interim light-weight champ Poirier The Highlight was stopped in the 4th round after a fierce battle.

Poirier was in better shape than ever before when he fought at Gila River Arena, but is even more in top condition for his return.

The Diamond’s torso has grown considerably since their first encounter, especially in the Diamond.

Poirier’s abdominal definition was lost when he went up to featherweight after being knocked by Conor McGregor in April 2015.

The vengeful tiger is ready to strike back ahead of the clash between Gaethje and him, which takes place at 10,000 feet.

Poirier displayed his massive and thicker body on Instagram earlier in the week, as part of a series pre-fight photos.

6 Poirier’s muscle definition has diminished since he moved up to the lightweight category in 2015. Credit: Contributor, Getty

6 Diamond has gained a few pounds of muscle over recent months Credit: [email protected]

6 The octagon returns and he’s already looking ripped. Credit: [email protected]

One MMA fan commented on the picture, saying “UFC widest guy.”

A second said: “Dustin is looking good for the fight

The other said, “Diesel. LFG!!”

A comment was made: “Good shape.”

Another chimed in: “Not even a question if he’s ready.”

Poirier is coming off a third-round submission victory over Michael Chandler in UFC 281, last November.

And he’s expecting their second dance to be nothing but carnage, saying: “Everyone knows what this is,

“And I’m willing to go there. I think that’s where I do my best work.

“The fact that the fans, and Justin — and he doesn’t go out of his way to portray that, he just that aura about him with the chaos, most violent.

But I know that he is aware of that. Let’s go there.”