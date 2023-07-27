Dustin Poirier’s body undergoes dramatic transformation before UFC 291 match with Justin Gaethje

DUSTIN POIRER is set to rematch Justin Gaethje on Saturday, but The Diamond appears completely different from the first time they fought.

Both 34-year-old MMA fans will be renewing their rivalry in Saturday’s main event. UFC Salt Lake City: 291

Dustin Poirier will renew his rivalry with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on Saturday night

Dustin Poirier is set to renew his rivalry against Justin Gaethje on Saturday at UFC 291.Getty
The pair locked horns with one another five years ago

Five years ago, the two were at loggerheads.
Gaethje won their first lightweight clash via fourth-round TKO

Gaethje defeated their first light-weight clash by fourth-round TKO

The vacant Baddest Motherf****r in the Game belt will be up for grabs at the Vivint Arena, where former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman was spectacularly dethroned last year.

Poirier had a scuffle with Gaethje five years prior in Glendale Arizona, at the UFC on Fox 29 main event.

Former UFC interim light-weight champ Poirier The Highlight was stopped in the 4th round after a fierce battle.

Poirier was in better shape than ever before when he fought at Gila River Arena, but is even more in top condition for his return.

The Diamond’s torso has grown considerably since their first encounter, especially in the Diamond.

Poirier’s abdominal definition was lost when he went up to featherweight after being knocked by Conor McGregor in April 2015.

The vengeful tiger is ready to strike back ahead of the clash between Gaethje and him, which takes place at 10,000 feet.

Poirier displayed his massive and thicker body on Instagram earlier in the week, as part of a series pre-fight photos.

Poirier lost some of his muscle definition after moving up to lightweight in 2015

Poirier's muscle definition has diminished since he moved up to the lightweight category in 2015.
The Diamond has put on several pounds of muscle in recent months

Diamond has gained a few pounds of muscle over recent months
He's looking lean and mean ahead of his octagon return

The octagon returns and he's already looking ripped.

One MMA fan commented on the picture, saying “UFC widest guy.”

A second said: “Dustin is looking good for the fight

The other said, “Diesel. LFG!!”

A comment was made: “Good shape.”

Another chimed in: “Not even a question if he’s ready.”

Poirier is coming off a third-round submission victory over Michael Chandler in UFC 281, last November.

And he’s expecting their second dance to be nothing but carnage, saying: “Everyone knows what this is,

“And I’m willing to go there. I think that’s where I do my best work.

“The fact that the fans, and Justin — and he doesn’t go out of his way to portray that, he just that aura about him with the chaos, most violent.

But I know that he is aware of that. Let’s go there.”

