During a Boxing Fight a 18-Year Old Boxer dies after Being Knocked Out.

According to the Associated Press, an 18-year old boxer was killed after being knocked out in a match at IGA Stadium. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata suffered injuries to her brain and was knocked unconscious while she was fighting Marie-Pier Houle, from Canada, on Saturday night. Twitter captured the incident and posted the video. It shows Zapata receiving a series of punches in the final round. After she was struck with an uppercut, the Mexican native appeared to have convulsed.

Zapata was transported to a local hospital, where she was put in a medically-induced coma. “It is with great sadness and torment that we have learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeannette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m., “As transcribed by, the statement of event promoter Yvon Michel read. “The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement. We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.”

Jeanette Zacarias Zpata, a boxer, has tragically passed away after her fight in Montreal last Wednesday. We are thinking of her family and friends.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oKB62nPZKV — MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) September 3, 2021

According to the Zapata was subject to neurological examinations to obtain permission to fight. She had been knocked out last May in Mexico by about. Houle posted a statement on social media. “I am devastated,” Houle wrote. “I offer my most sincere condolences to her family and her husband Jovanni Martinez.”

Houle expressed concern about Zapata shortly after the match. “Never, ever, is the intention of seriously injuring an opponent in my plans.”She also wrote on social media. “My sincere thoughts go to my opponent, Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, as well as to her family. I wish with all my heart that she will recover.”

The magazine Boxing NewsAlso released a statement about Zapata’s passing. “We are deeply saddened to learn of Mexican welterweight Jeanette Zacarias Zapata’s death, “This is the statement. “The 18-year-old died five days after suffering a stoppage defeat to Marie Pier Houle at the GVM Gala International in Montreal. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest in peace.” BoxRec’s bio says so. Zapata was a competitor in six boxing matches. She won her first fight via unanimous decision.