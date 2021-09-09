During a Boxing Fight a 18-Year Old Boxer dies after Being Knocked Out.

During a Boxing Fight a 18-Year Old Boxer dies after Being Knocked Out.
By Amy Comfi
In
NewsSports

According to the Associated Press, an 18-year old boxer was killed after being knocked out in a match at IGA Stadium. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata suffered injuries to her brain and was knocked unconscious while she was fighting Marie-Pier Houle, from Canada, on Saturday night. Twitter captured the incident and posted the video. It shows Zapata receiving a series of punches in the final round. After she was struck with an uppercut, the Mexican native appeared to have convulsed.

During a Boxing Fight a 18-Year Old Boxer dies after Being Knocked Out.

Zapata was transported to a local hospital, where she was put in a medically-induced coma. “It is with great sadness and torment that we have learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeannette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m., “As transcribed by, the statement of event promoter Yvon Michel read. “The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement. We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.”

According to the Zapata was subject to neurological examinations to obtain permission to fight. She had been knocked out last May in Mexico by about. Houle posted a statement on social media. “I am devastated,” Houle wrote. “I offer my most sincere condolences to her family and her husband Jovanni Martinez.”

Houle expressed concern about Zapata shortly after the match. “Never, ever, is the intention of seriously injuring an opponent in my plans.”She also wrote on social media. “My sincere thoughts go to my opponent, Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, as well as to her family. I wish with all my heart that she will recover.”

During a Boxing Fight a 18-Year Old Boxer dies after Being Knocked Out.

 

The magazine Boxing NewsAlso released a statement about Zapata’s passing. “We are deeply saddened to learn of Mexican welterweight Jeanette Zacarias Zapata’s death, “This is the statement. “The 18-year-old died five days after suffering a stoppage defeat to Marie Pier Houle at the GVM Gala International in Montreal. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest in peace.” BoxRec’s bio says so. Zapata was a competitor in six boxing matches. She won her first fight via unanimous decision.

Latest News

Previous articleLudacris & Eudoxie Married On The Exact Same Day He Proposed To Her

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder