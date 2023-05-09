Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Thieves

Yuan Ti are people with a serpentine appearance. They can be human-like or serpent-like, but they always display some evidence of their serpentine heritage. Yuan-Ti can be easily identified by their snake-like eyes, scales or entire body. Yuan-Ti as a group are native to Malatra. A jungle in which three cities reside, Kara-Tur Purang Seng, is where they hail.

In Yuan Ti society, the people who look the most like snakes will be at the top. To be more respected, one must have more features that resemble snakes. They are more likely to connect with other cultures if they have human features.

Sseth is a chaos evil god that appears as a serpent flying. The Yuan-Ti are believed to have been born from following the Sacred Ways of Sseth. It is believed that the Yuan-Ti started out as humans. The Yuan Ti rose to power after many magical experiments which forced male humans to reproduce by using snakes.

Sseth’s role in Yuan-Ti’s society is still vital. Sseth’s cunning and expertise with dark practices such as poison, traps, or even murder was revered. This alignment means that most Yuan-Ti, unless otherwise proven, are viewed as neutral-evil. The Yuan-Ti are viewed as corrupt by most races.

They are known for more than their religion. Yuan-Ti carnivores enjoy hunting. They began to hunt anything that had warm blood, even humans.