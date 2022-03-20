Duke is ranked No. 1 on the List of Most Successful Teams

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

The differences in the sizes of college basketball bank accounts can be quite jarring.

Duke earns more than any other NCAA school participating in women’s or men’s tournaments.

The Baylor Bears lead the women’s team, but are 33 behind the men’s.

Although all of the NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournaments are shooting for the same 10-foot shots, there is no denying that some schools are in different leagues when it comes down to their bank accounts.

It’s no secret that college basketball is a huge business. Duke’s men’s team makes more from its team than any other school in the NCAA tournaments.

According to the latest data from the US Department of Education (2020), Duke University’s men’s basketball team earned $33.4 million in revenue. The University of Louisville earned $40.7 million more, while the Cardinals were not in the field of 68.

The total Duke earned is $32.0million more than Yale’s lowest-revenue team, which made $1.4 million. On the men’s side, the average revenue earned by each team was $9.6 million.

These are the top 10 money-makers from this year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Duke — $33.4 million Kentucky — $29.3 million North Carolina — $26.2 million Indiana — $25.1 million Ohio State — $22.0 million Illinois — $21.5 million Michigan State — $20.2 million Marquette — $19.7 million Wisconsin — $19.5 million Arkansas — $18.7 million

Gonzaga is the No. The No. 1 overall team at the tournament was Gonzaga, which was ranked 18th in revenues at $14.2 millions.

Women’s basketball generates a lot more money than men’s. Women’s basketball is still a significant revenue generator for athletic departments. It ranks behind men’s and football, but they are close.

Baylor is the top-earning woman’s hoops player with $8.3 million. It has won two national championships over the past 10 years. This would place it just 34th in men’s hoops tournament. South Carolina, No. South Carolina, the No. 1 team in the tournament reported $3.1 million in revenue for 2020.





Baylor University is the best school for women's basketball.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images







The Kansas Jayhawks had just $68,000 revenue for their women’s team at the opposite end of the spectrum. The average school earned $1.7 million in the women’s tournament. This is slightly less than the low-ranked team on the men’s side.

