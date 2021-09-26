Duggar rebel cousin Amy poses in a swimsuit as she continues to defy strict family dress code amid nasty feud

AMY Duggar, the rebel cousin of the family, once again defied her relatives’ strict dress code rules by posing in a swimsuit.

As the reality star continues to feud with her extended Duggar family, she’s been focusing her attention more to enjoying time with her husband, Dillon King, and son, Daxton.

The trio are on vacation and have been sharing adorable videos and photos from their time at the beach, including ones with Amy wearing a swimsuit.

Showing off her legs and shoulders goes against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s strict dress code for the family, but she’s often defied these rules in the past.

The mother-of-one wore a green-and-white swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and ruffled straps.

She kept her face hidden from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses as she walked along the beach and hung out in the water with her son and husband.

“My cutie crew,” Amy captioned a shot of the family.

In another snap of her son pulling her into the water, she wrote that he was essentially telling her. “C’mon Mom!”

Earlier this week, Amy shut down rumors that she’s pregnant after arousing suspicion while wearing a loose maxidress.

She shared a video of her and Dillon walking through a field with their one-year-old son.

After fans claimed it looked like Amy was hiding a “bump” with her dress, she wrote: “I see how people could and would automatically think I’m pregnant bc I did grab the lower part of my dress…

“But that’s just because my dress got stuck in my heels! But I’m not pregnant and we aren’t actively trying.

“Pregnancy, and then breastfeeding for almost 2 years and vertigo for 8 months, and then all the covid shut down and stress for 3130 was ALOT.

“And that’s ok to admit. Good thing God gave me some thick skin. These comments. Wow,” she finished.

Amy has sought out “calm” ever since the news broke that her cousin Josh Duggar had been arrested for “possessing child pornography.”

Last week, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share an emotional message about “abused children” after learning of her cousin’s legal issues.

