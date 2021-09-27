Duggar rebel cousin Amy poses in a crop top & tiny jean shorts as she continues to defy famous family’s dress code

AMY Duggar showed off her bare legs and stomach in a crop top and jean shorts as she continues to ignore her family’s strict dress code.

The 34-year-old has been in an ongoing feud with her extended family since news of her cousin Josh’s arrest for “possession of child pornography.”

Amy turned heads again for her risky outfit choices by sporting a revealing floral crop top with tiny distressed jean shorts.

She let her long brunette hair flow down as she smiled for the camera, pairing the look with sunglasses and flip flops.

The former TLC star posed for a photo with her mother Deanna Duggar, 59, in the summertime attire, sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories.

The pair appeared to be in a parking lot, standing in front of a sign for a restaurant called Islanders.

Amy fittingly captioned the photo: “Just a couple of Islanders!!”

BEACH VACATION

This is hardly the first time the ex reality star went against her family’s strict Christian guidelines with her wardrobe.

Just days ago, the star shared a series of videos and photos of her family of three on a beach vacation, including ones with Amy wearing a swimsuit.

The mother-of-one wore a green-and-white swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and ruffled straps.

She kept her face hidden from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of sunglasses as she walked along the beach and hung out in the water with her son and husband.

“My cutie crew,” Amy captioned a shot of the family.

In another snap of her son pulling her into the water, she wrote that he was essentially telling her. “C’mon Mom!”

Gushing over how much fun they were having on their trip, the Counting On alum shared of their sun-filled day: “Beach day & shrimp tacos and daddy fell asleep at 8pm.”

She also showed a video of Daxton walking in the water, revealing how much he’s been growing, writing with it: “Big boy.”

FAMILY TIME

Amy’s outfit choices lately have also caught the eye of fans who suspect that she may be expecting her second child.

Earlier this week, the Amy took to Instagram to share a sweet video with Dillon and their tiny toddler.

The three held hands as they walked down a beautiful country road, lined with trees and wildlife.

At the beginning of the clip, the reality star cupped underneath her stomach for a brief moment, before laughing and running alongside her family.

Amy wore a billowy white maxi dress covered in petite blue flowers as she enjoyed the golden hour sunset for their photoshoot.

In a heartfelt moment, Daxton ran to greet his mom, hugging her as she crouched on the grass.

The trio smiled and played throughout the entire clip, as the TV personality captioned her post: “It’s those big hugs and the little leg kick for me Thank you! @morganemeryphotography.”

PREGNANCY SPECULATION

After viewing the video, many fans were quick to assume that Amy was pregnant with her second child, after clutching her stomach and wearing a flowy dress to conceal any baby belly.

“Congratulations you’re glowing gorgeous 😍,” one wrote, guessing that a little one might be on the way.

“Do I spy a little baby bump?!? ❤️❤️❤️,” another asked earnestly, while a third inquired bluntly: “When is the baby due?”

However, Amy was not amused, as she also took to the comments section to clap back at body shamers.

“I see how people could and would automatically think I’m pregnant bc I did grab the lower part of my dress… but that’s just because my dress got stuck in my heels!

“But I’m not pregnant and we aren’t actively trying. Pregnancy, and then breastfeeding for almost 2 years and vertigo for 8 months, and then all the covid shut down and stress for 3130 was ALOT.

“And that’s ok to admit. Good thing God gave me some thick skin. These comments. Wow,” she finished.

SEEKING ‘CALM’

Amy also recently admitted has sought out “calm” ever since the news broke that Josh had been arrested.

Earlier this month, she shared an emotional message about “abused children” after learning of her cousin’s legal issues.

She shared her desire to “rescue all abused children” and “provide for them.”

“If there was ever such a thing as a genie granting wishes one of my wishes would be: that I could care, rescue, and protect all the children who are neglected and abused,” she began.

“That I could afford and have a house big enough to provide for them in every way possible, from diapers to college and vehicles.

“To give them a safe haven,” she explained.

