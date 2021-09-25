Duggar Family Enjoying Vacay Despite Josh’s Recent Scandal

The Duggar family appears to be carrying on with their normal lives amid Josh’s arrest and scandal. Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar recently shared photos of their vacation and said that they were enjoying time with their kids. So, what’s going on with the Counting On family?

For those who don’t know, Josh was arrested by the feds in April for the possession of child pornography. He’s now staying with a legal guardian and must adhere to a set of conditions. His trial is scheduled for November 30.

The former TLC star has continued to maintain the fact that he’s innocent, but only time will tell the truth about this case. Over the past few months, more evidence has surfaced, which doesn’t look good for Josh. Jim Bob, meanwhile, is reportedly planning on sweeping this scandal under the carpet.

A source recently revealed that most of the Duggar family is living their lives normally despite the ongoing drama. The source said, “They aren’t as close as they once were because of all of Josh’s legal drama. It’s creating a lot of stress on them — although the majority of the family is acting as nothing has happened.”

Jim Bob, Michelle, and their children decided to escape the scandal. A few photos of their recent trip to South Dakota were shared by the Duggars on Tuesday via Instagram. Unfortunately, not all of their children were able to join them.

In their caption, the couple wrote, “One of the things I love most is making memories with our kids! We are on a family trip with our 6 youngest, visiting some historic locations across the US, and learning a lot on the way! We try to plan big ‘field trips’ that will coincide with our studies, and it’s a lot of fun for everyone!

This week we stopped in the Black Hills of South Dakota to see the 60-foot-tall faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln at Mount Rushmore.”

Johannah, Jordyn, Jennifer, Josie, Justin, and Tyler are all pictured on the field trip. Though there is a lot going on with the family at the moment, they are continuing to live their lives. We will have to wait and see how things change when Josh’s trial rolls around and the truth is brought to light.