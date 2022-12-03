Due to the new Visa Rules, Americans who plan to travel to Europe next year should be aware of holiday warnings

AMERICANS VISITING EUROPE next year should be alerted to new visa requirements and potential scam sites.

Travelers from the United States will have to apply for an ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) in 2023. This system works like a waiver of visa requirements.

2 The new European rules for Americans traveling to Europe this year are available Credit to Alamy

The original plan was for the new requirement to take effect in May 2023. However, it has now been moved to November 2023.

The ETIAS scheme, similar to foreign travellers needing the US ESTA, will cost €7 ($7.30) for a three-year document if traveling to countries in the EU such as Italy, Croatia and France.

If you travel for less than ninety days, anyone between 18 and 70 years old will be required to pay the fee. Applications must be submitted no later than 96 hours prior to your departure.

Information about the applicant will include information such as their passport, identity, educational, work history, criminal convictions and if they have been expelled from a country.

Once you have submitted the online application, security checks will be conducted by the EU and the visa is issued in a matter of minutes.

The ETIAS website states: “American citizens can expect their ETIAS application to normally be processed and approved within minutes, and the authorisation is sent by email in the form of a PDF document.

“There is no need to print or present any documents as the ETIAS is stored electronically against the passport details stored in the European Immigration system.”

It could take 30 days to issue visas to traveler if additional checks of identity or background are necessary.

However, the scam website has been spotted on a few websites even though the scheme isn’t yet online.

Guy Hobbs, Which? editor Travel, says: “Worryingly, there are already a number of non-official websites sharing information about the scheme, and unfortunately there’s a high chance that scammers will capitalise on any confusion when it launches.”

He warned tourists not to be fooled by websites that promise “unlimited” travel. “fast track” As the European Commission said, the Visa Waiver will be confirmed in minutes.

A number of low-cost airlines offer direct flights from the US to Europe if you are looking for a vacation in Europe.

Norse Airways launches flights to Paris from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in March 2023.

JetBlue will be following suit, having flown since 1998 and offering non-stop service from JFK, Paris, and other destinations in the summer of 2023.