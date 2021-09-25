Duchess-of-Sudan Looks Un-Recognizable In This Throwback Pic

Meghan Markle defined what it means to “glow up” after a throwback photo of her, and Katharine McPhee surfaced on Instagram. It may take a while to see the smiling faces of McPhee & Markle in this photo. Their lives have changed significantly over the years.

The Katharine McPhee And Meghan Markle Throwback Photo

Following the popular “Throwback Thursday” trend on Instagram. McPhee posted an old photo of herself and Meghan Markle, Duchess-of-Sudan. In the picture, McPhee and Markle stand side by side, smiling brightly for the camera. They appear to have been dressed up for an event. McPhee and Markle wore bright red lips, heavy makeup, and a Cindy Crawford-like mole.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” McPhee posted a picture on Instagram of the pair. McPhee and Markle have been friends for many years. According to the post, Markle and McPhee both grew up in Los Angeles and were involved in the theater scene.

Where are Katherine McPhee and Meghan Markle today?

The rest of McPhee’s Instagram caption read that Markle “grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.”

Despite the joking nature of McPhee’s caption, it’s clear she and Markle’s years in theater paid off handsomely. McPhee has become a successful singer, composer, and actress. The 37-year-old has landed roles in The House Bunny, Country Comfort, and Smash and was named the runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol.

Markle is a name that’s often mentioned in media headlines. Markle rose to fame after starring in the television series Suits in 2011. After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle left her acting career behind. Instead of focusing on acting, Markle now pours her energy into various charities, which primarily focus on women’s empowerment.

Fortunately, Markle was portrayed in a much more positive light in McPhee’s Instagram post than what she’s accustomed to. Several fake news reports try to paint Markle as the reason she and Prince Harry left the royal family. It’s clear these outlets have no issue hurling insults at Markle, as she’s been described as “controlling” and “narcissistic.” These narratives are rarely accurate, so it’s refreshing to see Markle’s face in the media under more favorable circumstances.