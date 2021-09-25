Dua Lipa Makes Surprise Runway Debut at Versace’s Fashion Week Show

By Brandon Pitt
Dua Lipa has once again proven that she’s a woman of many talents.

The pop star made her runway debut on Friday, September 24 at Versace’s spring/summer show in Milan. And if we didn’t know better, we’d say she was “Levitating” as she strut her stuff in a number of stunning ensembles.

Fans of the Future Nostalgia artist were positively buzzing on social media, with one Twitter user exclaiming, “Dua Lipa walking the Versace SS22 show is EXACTLY what we needed.”

Dua Lipa opened the show in a black tailored suit jacket and skirt, which was paired with platform heels and gold jewelry. She followed up that breathtaking ensemble with a two-piece sequined crop top and skirt.

At the end of the show, Dua Lipa joined Donatella Versace as the designer took a bow.

The Versace Twitter account proved how instrumental Dua Lipa was to the spring/summer collection by revealing that the models walked to the beat of the singer’s Future Nostalgia album. “Let’s get physical – we returned to #MFW with a physical show opened and closed by #DuaLipa and soundtracked by hits from her #FutureNostalgia album,” the fashion house tweeted

