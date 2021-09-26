Dua Lipa makes her runway debut for Versace at Milan Fashion Week

By Brandon Pitt
SINGER Dua Lipa gets into her stride on her runway debut in front of a star-studded crowd.

The Brit, 26, wore a pink metal mesh two-piece at Versace’s show during Milan Fashion Week.

Onlookers included models Gigi Hadid, 26, whose brother Anwar is dating Dua, and Emily Ratajkowski, 30.

Blur frontman Damon Albarn, 53, was also there with daughter, Missy, 21.

It comes as last week Dua wowed fans once more with her daring take on cut-out pants – a new trend that looks here to stay.

In a photoshoot, she flaunted her slim figure as she rocked an all-black ensemble.

