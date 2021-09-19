Drunk teens launch horrific attack that leaves dad’s jaw ‘hanging from his face’

A father out for a walk with is family was left severely injured after being set upon by a group of thugs.

Jason Perry, his wife and his 13-year old daughter were walking along a riverbank when they were attacked by a group of teenagers.

Jason’s jaw was subsequently broken into five pieces during the horrific attack, and left “hanging from his face”, NorthWalesLive reports.

Jay Williams (18) and George Dee (199) both admitted to causing grievous bodily injury with intent. They also admitted to threatening behaviour via social media following the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, Dee was sentenced to 35 months and Williams to 29 months.







(Image: Dyfed Powys Police)



Caernarfon Crown Court heard that Jason had encountered three youths while walking down a river pathway.

Prosecutor John Philpotts told the court that treating the injuries to Jason’s jaw was a “particularly challenging” operation.

The injuries resulted from being kicked and stamped on while Jason was on the ground.

Jason was forced not to eat hard food and felt his jaws were under local anaesthetic after the attack.

Recorder Simon Mills, the judge, stated that the attackers had harassed the family and then lost their tempers.

Jason had gone to the aid of his daughter before the teens turned on him, carrying out a “brutal” attack which left his jaw hanging from his face.







(Image: George Dee)



A specialist facial surgeon claimed it was one of the worst jaw fractures he had ever come across, and that Jason would never fully recover.

The teenagers caused injuries which were “grave and permanent”.

Ryan Rothwell, the defending, stated that Dee was just 17 years old at the time.

He had an “unstable” upbringing and was expelled from college but now had employment.

Richard Edwards, for Williams, said his behaviour couldn’t be excused. He was 15 years old when he dropped out of school with no qualifications.

He was 16 when he was victim to the violence.

“He wants to come out (of detention) a better person,” Counsel added.

Edwards stated that Williams was sorry.