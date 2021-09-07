Drug addict Kerry Katona claims her children are bullied at School because of her Drug Addiction!

Kerry Katona is sober now for 13 years. But she claims her children are suffering,’ and get bullied at school because of her drug addiction.

Kerry Katona said it “hurts”As a result, her children are bullied at school because of her drug addiction.

This loving mother-of-five is sober for 13+ years. However, she claims that her children are made fun of her past behavior in school playgrounds.

The reality TV star, who is proud to be a mum to Molly-Sue and Dylan-Jorge, Heidi, Maxwell, and Maxwell, got emotional when she revealed what the younger ones were. “suffering” Despite the fact that they had never seen her using drugs,

In her new book, Kerry opens up about it! magazine column, Kerry penned: “I’ve always been honest with my kids about my past because there’s no point hiding it.

“What hurts is that even 13 years sober, kids still tease my children in the playground about my past.

“Even though my children never saw me using drugs, years later they still suffer.”

She went on to add how she never takes her recovery for granted and that she could still relapse tomorrow but takes it day by day.

After transforming her entire life, the former Atomic Kitten singer has signed a multimillion-pound business agreement.

Kerry couldn’t be any prouder of how far she has come in recent years and her new role as Creative Adviser of Thrillz – a leading celebrity engagement platform.

The singer-turned-reality TV star has acquired a stake in the company, adding to her already booming business empire.

Kerry started the following exclusively to The Mirror: “I’ve been on every side of the coin. I’ve come from being in foster homes and living on council estates to becoming rich very young and becoming a millionaire very young.

“It all went missing and I ended up bankrupt. I tried to recover it, but it was all gone again. I managed to climb my way up again. I never would have believed that I could change my life in such away. But, I did.

“I want to show people that it can be done because I’ve done it. I hit rock bottom but I surrounded myself with good people. When I was younger, I had the wrong people around me. But now, I only have good people in my life, and it’s changed me.”

Kerry went on: “I want to keep building my own little empire up and up. And this new role is a part of that.”