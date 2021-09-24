Drop Ball Rule Prevents Bruno Fernandes From Keeping Manchester United’s Cup Dream Alive

Drop Ball Rule Prevents Bruno Fernandes From Keeping Manchester United's Cup Dream Alive
By Amy Comfi
In
Sports

BRUNO FERNANDES resorted to desperate measures in order to try and keep Manchester United’s Carabao Cup dream alive. West Ham swept out the Red Devils in the competition’s Wednesday final before their own fans.

Bruno Fernandes failed with a cheeky attempt to rescue Man Utd against West Ham

Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers the lead inside the opening ten minutes and his side held firm to advance to the last-16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to bring on his Portuguese compatriot Fernandes to help him grab a late equalizer and send the tie to penalties.

He was willing to try everything, even a cheeky attempt at breaking the drop ball rule. As the clock ticked to the 94th minute West Ham was given an uncontested, drop ball in their half.

Fernandes ran towards goal as soon as the ball was dropped by their referee. Fernandes, 27 years old, came face-to-face with the goalkeeper. He let him pass the ball in the net.

Only the officials were having none of it as the aggrieved Fernandes retrieved the ball and jogged back to the spot for the drop ball to be retaken. Fernandes was soon dismissed. Fans mocked Fernandes on Twitter.

One wrote: “Meet Bruno Fernandes, the most shameful player in the world.” Another commented: “He still complained afterward.” A fellow viewer said: “Such a clown.” Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes force Jesse Lingard to celebrate with Man Utd fans after refusal against West Ham

Latest News

Previous articleWhat is your favorite heat? The nation’s spice preferences revealed… 
Next articleEerie photos show ‘Disneyland’ ghost town of luxury villas abandoned years ago

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder