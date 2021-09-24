Drop Ball Rule Prevents Bruno Fernandes From Keeping Manchester United’s Cup Dream Alive

BRUNO FERNANDES resorted to desperate measures in order to try and keep Manchester United’s Carabao Cup dream alive. West Ham swept out the Red Devils in the competition’s Wednesday final before their own fans.

Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers the lead inside the opening ten minutes and his side held firm to advance to the last-16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to bring on his Portuguese compatriot Fernandes to help him grab a late equalizer and send the tie to penalties.

He was willing to try everything, even a cheeky attempt at breaking the drop ball rule. As the clock ticked to the 94th minute West Ham was given an uncontested, drop ball in their half.

Fernandes ran towards goal as soon as the ball was dropped by their referee. Fernandes, 27 years old, came face-to-face with the goalkeeper. He let him pass the ball in the net.

Only the officials were having none of it as the aggrieved Fernandes retrieved the ball and jogged back to the spot for the drop ball to be retaken. Fernandes was soon dismissed. Fans mocked Fernandes on Twitter.

One wrote: “Meet Bruno Fernandes, the most shameful player in the world.” Another commented: “He still complained afterward.” A fellow viewer said: “Such a clown.” Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes force Jesse Lingard to celebrate with Man Utd fans after refusal against West Ham