Driverless flying taxis unveiled by Airbus in bid to beat rush hour traffic

If you’re one of the thousands of people in the UK who have a 90-minute-plus commute, there’s good news. The new electric flying taxi could make your commute faster.

Airbus — which makes passenger planes for the likes of British Airways and Emirates — have unveiled their latest flying taxi.

This zero-emission electric aircraft, known as the CityAirbus, can carry four passengers and travel up to 74 MPH at 50 mile range.

It can take off and land vertically from almost any location, making it ideal for transport between Britain’s most crowded cities and towns.







(Image: Airbus)



What’s more, thanks to its electric motor, it’s quiet enough that it can fly through cities at sound levels lower than 65 decibels, making it just about as loud as a hair dryer.

The best thing about the CityAirbus is its remote piloting, which means that you won’t have boring conversations or awkward taxi drivers.

The upgraded CityAirbus is a version of the original CityAirbus, which was originally debuted in 2020. This was intended to be able to bypass busy traffic by flying directly over it.







(Image: Airbus)



The idea is that people would be able to take off and land from the rooftops of their workplaces or even local air taxi stations, without the need for big, loud runways.

The CityAirbus isn’t the first flying taxi that has been announced. Around the globe, companies are racing to test their own Jetsons-style taxis so they can be licensed for public use.







(Image: NASA)



Earlier this month, NASA began real-world testing of its own all-electric flying taxis in partnership with company Joby, which has developed an eVTOL with a range of 150 miles. NASA believes governments are concerned about sound pollution and safety above all else, which is why extensive testing—and silent electric motors like that of the CityAirbus—could be the solution.

