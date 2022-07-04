Drinkers can get a drink ‘incredible’ hangover pill Myrkl for just £2 a pop from TODAY – to feel ‘fresh’ after night out

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

BOOZERS can buy an ‘incredible’ hangover pill from today for just £2 a pop.

It has been proven that the Myrkl pill can be used to stop drinking “feeling fresh”Following a day drinking ale.

A hangover-busting pill leaves drinkers 'feeling fresh' next day

2

Drinkers feel refreshed the next day after taking a hangover-busting drugCredit: Getty Images – Contributor
Myrkl tablets cost £30 for 30 pills and are taken two at a time, an hour before drinking

2

Myrkl tablets cost £30 for 30 pills and are taken two at a time, an hour before drinking

It works by reducing alcohol absorbed by the body — but because some gets through, drinkers still enjoy a buzz.

Myrkl tablets cost £30 for 30 pills and are taken two at a time, an hour before drinking.

That means that the possibility of being hangover free could cost you just £2 a time.

The journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights reported that, in tests, subjects had 70 per cent less alcohol in their blood an hour after two vodkas — which may have helped the boozers in hit 2009 comedy The Hangover.

Forget the hangover! Here’s what ONE binge drinking session does to your body
I thought I felt groggy from a bad hangover - I woke up fighting for my life

Håkan Magnusson, of Swedish inventors de Faire Medical, said: “Two drinks is enough to stop you feeling fresh in the morning.

“I hand it out to my friends when I go out for a drink and they always tell me next day they feel great.”

NHS GP and TV doctor Dawn Harper said: “If you want to get drunk, Myrkl would simply mean it’s going to take longer.

“Where I see it could be relevant is for the huge number of moderate drinkers.”

The creators say it is 100 per cent natural and vegan and is based on a mix of high performing bacterias enriched with L-cysteine and Vitamin B12.

Myrkl does not suit anyone who is pregnant, breastfeeding, or younger than 18 years.

A clinical trial found that participants who consumed two glasses of wine with the supplement before drinking experienced an average 50% reduction in alcohol levels in blood after 30 min.

After 60 minutes, they had 70 per cent less, significantly reducing alcohol’s impact on the body.

It can be accessed via the website www.myrkl.co.uk

Latest News

Previous articleKhloe Kardashian shows her real body in rare unedit photo with an old friend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact