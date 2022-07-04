Drinkers can get a drink ‘incredible’ hangover pill Myrkl for just £2 a pop from TODAY – to feel ‘fresh’ after night out

BOOZERS can buy an ‘incredible’ hangover pill from today for just £2 a pop.

2 Drinkers feel refreshed the next day after taking a hangover-busting drug Credit: Getty Images – Contributor

2 Myrkl tablets cost £30 for 30 pills and are taken two at a time, an hour before drinking

It works by reducing alcohol absorbed by the body — but because some gets through, drinkers still enjoy a buzz.

Myrkl tablets cost £30 for 30 pills and are taken two at a time, an hour before drinking.

That means that the possibility of being hangover free could cost you just £2 a time.

The journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights reported that, in tests, subjects had 70 per cent less alcohol in their blood an hour after two vodkas — which may have helped the boozers in hit 2009 comedy The Hangover.

Håkan Magnusson, of Swedish inventors de Faire Medical, said: “Two drinks is enough to stop you feeling fresh in the morning.

“I hand it out to my friends when I go out for a drink and they always tell me next day they feel great.”

NHS GP and TV doctor Dawn Harper said: “If you want to get drunk, Myrkl would simply mean it’s going to take longer.

“Where I see it could be relevant is for the huge number of moderate drinkers.”

The creators say it is 100 per cent natural and vegan and is based on a mix of high performing bacterias enriched with L-cysteine and Vitamin B12.

Myrkl does not suit anyone who is pregnant, breastfeeding, or younger than 18 years.

A clinical trial found that participants who consumed two glasses of wine with the supplement before drinking experienced an average 50% reduction in alcohol levels in blood after 30 min.

After 60 minutes, they had 70 per cent less, significantly reducing alcohol’s impact on the body.

It can be accessed via the website www.myrkl.co.uk