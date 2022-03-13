Drew Dober scored a Comeback of the Year win in the UFC

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Drew Dober just won one of the most important wins of his career.

The American MMA fighter looked almost out of it, but he recovered to score a brutal win.

Here’s a video of his amazing win against Terrance MacKinney.

LAS VEGAS — American fighter Drew Dober came back wildly from a near-knockout to score a thumping win of his own Saturday at the UFC Fight Night event that took place inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Dober is a dangerous, fan-friendly lightweight fighter who has been around for many years. He’s best known for his ‘Performance of the Night’ wins and especially his brutal ground-and-pounding against Nasrat Haqparast two years ago.

This weekend, the 33-year old entered the Octagon, but he was desperate for a win, having suffered back-toback defeats against Brad Riddell and Islam Makhachev in 2021.

Terrance McKinney appeared to be about to lose against him March 12, 2012.

McKinney dropped Dober in the first seconds with a nasty knee strike. Had it not been Dober’s ridiculous punch resistance, it might have been a blowout.

McKinney then threw strike after strike to try and get Dober out of there, yet Dober — who had been downed — refused to go out.

Dober fell backwards, but McKinney struck another devastating knee. If it were a lesser fighter, he would have stayed down. But not Dober.

McKinney came back with punching flurries to finish fighters that are close to being finished.

Dober, who was on the ground with McKinney on top, was anything but finished, though, as he eventually got his feet on McKinney’s hips and managed to shove him away — following expert coaching from his corner.

McKinney seemed to have empty his gas tank after this striking offense.

Dober now attacked his opponent with hard punches until he fell.

The referee finally had enough.

Dober had done it — one of the most remarkable MMA turnarounds of the year!

Watch Dober win the stoppage victory right here

McKinney had successfully landed 43 of his total 74 strikes for a 58% accuracy rate. He also managed to land two of his three takedowns by the end.

Dober, however, struck McKinney 31x out of 52 attempts (60%).

Dober won the fight and improved his pro MMA record to 24, with 11 knockouts, six submissions and seven wins, compared to 11 losses.

Dober declared in a postfight speech that he would enjoy a fight against Bobby Green next.