Drew Barrymore: Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know

By Tom O'Brien
In
Barrymore has two songs that are named after her.

Drew Barrymore and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on March 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC)

Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon as host, March 8, 2018,

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC


A few years ago there were two artists (SZA & Bryce Vine), who named songs after Barrymore.

Barrymore talked to Insider at a 2018 Ulta Event about what it was like to have a SZA song named after her. The single was featured on SZA’s debut album. “Ctrl.”

“I love her so much. I am so in awe of her,”Barrymore shared his thoughts with Insider “I love how her star has just rioted through the sky. She’s so deserving of it, and I have to say, I am obsessed with that song. I’m just so honored to be associated with her. I think she’s such a badass.”

SZA stated that the song was about SZA being at a house party and meeting enviable girls. 

“I started thinking about every movie that you see Drew in,”SZA USA Today. “All her roles are this amazing, kind girl who is misunderstood but just wants to be loved.”

