Drake Vs Michael Jackson The Legend Fans Debate Who Is Better!

With the release of Drake’s sixth album, he broke not just record sale numbers, but he also made history with streaming numbers. The album had 744 million streams within its first week. It did well on the Billboard charts also. Nine of the songs from the album stood in the Top 10 on the Billboard 100, the most ever Top 10 singles from one album of any artist. Jackson held the previous record with seven for his 1982 album Thriller. The success extended throughout the Jackson family with Jackson’s younger sister Janet having similar success with her 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814.

Now, Drake stans are comparing his record-breaking moment to that of Jackson’s. However, not everyone agrees and the commentary on social media is brutal.