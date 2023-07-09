Drake gets hit by a cellphone onstage during Tour’s opening Night

Drake became the latest musician hit with an object while on stage. In Chicago’s United Center, Drake performed 40 songs with an actor who played his younger version and dodged a cellphone from the crowd. Drake began the 56-date tour by performing his hits, including “Marvins Room,” Headlines,” The Motto,” Started from the Bottom,” Sicko Mode,” Way 2 Sexy,” God’s Plan,” Nice for What,” One Dance,” Sticky.” In 2012, he sang the “Look what you’ve done” song live in front of a crowd for the very first time. Drake sang the Take Care album track while sitting on a couch, accompanied by a younger Drake who was bopping to the beat. According toReportsA family member plays the part of young Drake. The resemblance with Drake initially led some to believe that it was an hologram. At one point, according to the videos of attendees, an actor handed Drake a blank book. The rapper accepted it and opened it.

21 Savage played 12 solo songs after the Degrassi singer finished his performance in a unique way. After closing the show, 21 Savage performed “Legend”, a song from 2015.When you read this, it’s too lateDrake joined him on five songs from the joint album, Her Loss. Drake’s performance of Ginuwine “So Anxious”, a cover by Drake, was interrupted when a member of the audience launched their mobile phone towards him. AsAttendees captured in videoThe rapper seemed to be trying to catch the phone that was flying but missed and let it drop to the ground. Drake didn’t appear to have been injured by the phone that was thrown. His performance followed other celebrities like Bebe, Kelsea, Ballerini and Pink who were all surprised when concertgoers threw objects at their performances. As recently as last month, Ballerini was struck in the face by a bracelet while performing in Idaho, and just days earlier, Bebe Rexha was severely injured after a fan threw a phone at her head, leaving her with a black eye and a cut on her face as a result.

Last night, a fan in Chicago threw a phone at Drake. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

“Hi. I’m fine. Ballerini posted a response on her Instagram Story to this incident. We all have deeper fears and triggers than we show, which is why I left the stage to cool down, as well as to make sure that myself, my band, crew and audience felt comfortable to carry on. It’s my only wish that shows feel safe for everyone. The report stated thatAva Max has been slapped by a stage thugsby a concert crasher, and Pink was performing at London’s Hyde Park when a fan threw a bag containing her late mother’s ashes onto the stage. Several stars, like Adele, have promised to strike back against a fan throwing a phone in their direction, while others, such as Jason Derulo, are instructing artists not to engage with fans should they throw a phone at them.