Drake Bets Over $1 Million in Bitcoin for Super Bowl, Favors LA Rams

Drake made a series of bets on Super Bowl LVI totaling more than $1 million in Bitcoin, ESPN reports.

Drake, 35, bet his money on the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 29.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off on Sunday evening.

Drake made a series of bets worth more than $1 million in Bitcoin ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

On Thursday, the “Tootsie Slide” rapper shared a series of screenshots on his Instagram taken from Stake, an online betting app that accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Doge.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

According to the screenshots, Drake, 35, bet around $1.25 million USD — or $1.6 million CAD — on the Los Angeles Rams and star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr, 29, according to ESPN.

“All bets are in on the family,” Drake, who is friends with Beckham, wrote in the caption. Beckham appeared in Drake’s 2020 music video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

When converted from Canadian to US dollars, Drake bet more than $471,000 that the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the outlet.

Drake also placed two bets worth more than $392,000 that Beckham, 29, would top 62.5 receiving yards and complete at least one touchdown. If he wins all three bets, Drake could win more than $2.2 million for a profit of over $1 million, ESPN reports.

When told about the big-money bets, Beckham said he’s “got to come through for” Drake.





Odell Beckham Jr. will play with the Los Angeles Ram in Super Bowl LVI.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images







“Ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes like, ‘Man, we did it.’ And just feel that joy. […] Honestly, I feel like if I play my game, I catch everything that comes my way, I make the plays, I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible,” Beckham said, according to ABC News.

Beckham, meanwhile, will be quite busy this weekend between the Super Bowl and his first child potentially arriving. Beckham is expecting a son with his model girlfriend, 28-year-old Lauren Wood.