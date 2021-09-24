Drag Race UK’s Vinegar Strokes says love life has been ‘very naked and very sweaty’

Drag Queen Vinegar Strokes has spoken candidly about her dating life and confessed it’s “very naked and very sweaty”.

The reality star was first known for her participation in BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK. She has since been inundated by new love interest.

Vinegar (real name Daniel Jacob) has been enjoying all the positive attention.

Talking exclusively to Central Recorder about his romances, Vinegar said: “Well, at the moment you know when I came off Drag Race and I said ‘I didn’t become a little bit of a sl*g, I became a total sl*g’, I’m definitely living that at the moment.”







(Image: PA)



She explained: “Because I’m currently in a different country, I can’t really go on dates and stuff because I’m working and I’m in a different country.

“But I can have a bit of naughty fun. I live up to that catchphrase a lot more.

“So yeah, if we’re being completely honest, not so much dates but if there’s dates then maybe it’s for a couple of hours and then it’s bye,” She laughed.

She said, “That’s my relationship life, it’s very raw and very sweaty, then bye!”







(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)



“I do hope to get married one day.”

But as well as the highlights that she’s received from being a popular drag queen, Vinegar also described some of the negative attention and the struggles she’s faced since appearing on Drag Race in 2019.

She said: “For someone who went on to Drag Race and came out third, it’s quite early on, so you do kind of forget.

“I mean look at Bake Off, I can’t remember who went second on Bake Off. For me, I believe I’ve been so fortunate that I have been able do more theatre. I’m currently in Denmark performing in Opera but I’ve been very blessed.”







(Image: BBC / World of Wonde / Guy Levy)



She continued: “I think the lowlight is the kind of typical thing that happens when you go onto a TV show like Drag Race, everyone’s got an opinion and everyone still thinks you’re the same queen and they don’t see the kind of progression in what you’re doing.

“Two years later, they’ve always got an opinion and the trolls are going to tell you to p*** off and that you’re ugly and this and that.

“So that’s really the lower end of the experience.”

Vinegar will appear on ITV’s Karaoke Club Drag Edition on Sunday. She is eager for viewers to witness the drama, as well as the glamour and glitz that will unfold on this show.

Speaking openly about what viewers are likely to expect from the programme, the beauty said: “With this one you are getting a mix of people in the pub drinking and doing karaoke but with this one you get the kind of drag night kind of vibe, so you got a good mix of the two.

“I think it’s a bit more camp, a bit more fun and a bit more lively. Razzmatazz.”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.