Dr. PimplePopper extracted a large blackhead from the patient’s forehead

By Tom O'Brien
  • Dr. Sandra Lee – known to her fans as Dr. Pimple Popper – Popped a huge blackheadVisit her YouTube channel.
  • Her patient suffered from a dilated pores of Winer, more commonly known as large black or white heads. 
  • “It’s amazing what we grow,”As she squeezed out the sebum, she explained to her patient. 

Dr. Pimple Popper has recently been Winer’s dilation of the pore was revealedWhile they talked about books on YouTube, they sat on the temple of a patient. 

According to Dr. Sandra LeeThe better known name is “Dr. Pimple Popper,”Dilated pores of Winer refer to large blackheads that are lodged in the pores. This can lead to sebum, oil and dirt buildup behind the blackhead. 

“It’s amazing what we grow,”She told the patient while she squeezed the sebum from the dilapid pore. 

After numbing, Lee started by scraping out the oil and dirt from the opening. After getting as much as possible out, Lee used a tool for scraping out any extra sebum that was trapped in the dilated pores. 

 

Large dilated pores of Winers often leave behind a sack beneath the skin’s surface that holds the oil and dirt. Lee used a scalpel for the opening of the pore to cut the sack out completely. 

According to The Cleveland Clinic, getting rid of the entire blackhead – including the sack – ensures the pimple doesn’t grow back. 

Lee stitched her patient up and sent him off after she had finished exfoliating the pores. 

