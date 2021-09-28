Dr. Pimple Popper Pulls 9-Year-Old Lipoma Out of a Woman’s Chest

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a woman with a lipoma she named “Chad.”

Chad lived on the woman’s chest for 9 years.

To remove the lipoma, Dr. Pimple Popper used scissors, tweezers, and her fingers.

Loading Something is loading.

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a woman with a 9-year-old chest growth she dubbed “Chad” in a recent video on her YouTube channel.

The woman said Chad made it difficult to keep her bra straps in place, and she was ready to be done with the growth, a lipoma, forever.

Lipomas are fat-filled growths that sit between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer. Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small, about 2 inches in diameter according to the Mayo Clinic.

These growths usually feel doughy to the touch and, if pressed with a finger, will move around a bit under the skin. For most people, lipomas don’t cause any pain, but for others, the growths can be painful if they’re near any nerves or blood vessels. If that’s the case, the lipomas can be drained.

To treat the woman in the video, Dr. Pimple Popper first numbed the area with an injectable solution. After making a small incision in the center of the lipoma, viewers could be the top of the growth, which appeared yellow and surrounded with blood.

Next, Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, used her fingers to squeeze the skin around the growth. An apricot-sized and Jello-like mass rose to the surface and Lee grabbed it with her fingers, tugging at it.

When the lipoma refused to come out of the incision any further, Dr. Pimple Popper used scissors to snip at its base and release it from the woman’s body. She then used tweezers to remove remaining lipoma bits and prevent regrowth.

Dr. Pimple Popper used a cauterizing pen to stop excess bleeding in the incision, then stitched it up to heal.

She didn’t let her patient leave without showing her what Chad looked like when disconnected from her body.

“He’s huge!” the woman told Dr. Pimple Popper.