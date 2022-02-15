Dr. Dre Has Made More Money From Doing This Than Making Music

Actor and in-demand producer Dr. Dre has made millions from his music career, but the core of his wealth stems from co-creating Beats Electronics and Beats By Dr. Dre, the rapper’s headphone and streaming company launched in 2006. His entrepreneurial pursuits paid off when Apple bought the popular brand for $3 billion in 2014, making the rapper one of the richest, most famous celebrities on the planet, with an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dr. Dre, who rarely does interviews anymore, opened up in a GQ UK interview in May 2020 about launching his billion-dollar brand. He explained the idea came to him because he wasn’t fond of Apple’s plastic EarPods and noticed the quality was missing in relaying songs to the world. The rapper said bad listening quality is “another thing to destroy the feeling of what I’ve worked on.” His co-creator, Jimmy Iovine, who’s the chairman of Interscope Records, a subsidiary of Dr. Dre’s company Death Row Records, said “although the music industry was in denial,” people were eventually going to listen to music through “streaming,” and Dr. Dre could envision it, too, eventually shaping the way celebrities, professional athletes, and people around the globe would listen to music.