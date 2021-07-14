Dr. Death : Release Date, Cast, Where to Watch or Stream The Limited Series

Medical dramas on TV and streaming platforms are generally heartwarming at their core. But Peacock’s Dr. Death taps into the dark side of the savior of the human body. Dr. Death is the forthcoming medical thriller that will be available on Peacock for streaming.

Patrick Macmanus has not only written the limited high-octane series, but he also helms as its showrunner. The viewers are taken into Dr. Christopher Duntsh’s operating room. Moreover, Dr. Duntsch has a charismatic personality who has seemingly cast a spell on the medical community of Dallas. Behind the warm face, sweet smile, and astutely bright outlook on the world lies a vermin, malice who likes to murder innocents.

Dr. Death: Plot

The limited series is based on an unsettling true story of how much people put their faiths on medical professionals. The oath that doctors often take and swear by is almost hypocritical, and it aids in keeping people in check; however, the system is quite flawed.

There is always unusual behavior that nobody knows about. Moreover, the limited series focuses on the same.

Dr. Death: Release Date

Dr. Death is preparing to make its debut on the Peacock streaming platform tomorrow. The original date of the release of Dr. Death is set on the 15th July 2021.

Dr. Death: Cast

The series features an ensemble star cast with actors like Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater, Chris Sullivan, AnnaSophia Robb, Grace Gummer, Molly Griggs, Maryann Plunkett, Hubert Point-Du Jour, and Carrie Preston.

The cast has pulled off a great performance in the 3-episode limited series.

Dr. Death: Trailer

The official trailer of Dr. Death is already out. Given that the trailer is quite short, but it is quite entertaining for anyone who likes medical drama with a sinister plot. The performance that Jackson has put forward in the series is quite captivating. You can watch it here: