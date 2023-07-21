Dover ferry passengers are facing hour-long delays and massive queues when the Summer getaway season begins

THE summer getaway began last night — with long queues and huge delays at Dover.

The port was flooded with travellers after the bosses announced a strategy to deal with large crowds.

3 Port of Dover was clogged with hundreds of vehicles ahead of busy travel season in the summer Credit: PA

3 The RAC is expecting up to 12.2 million road leisure travels across the border this weekend Credit: EPA

In the end, there was no smooth journey. Cars, motorhomes and caravans were packed bumper to bumper.

Families were told they faced up to 2½-hour waits at peak times for the first holiday weekend.

Today, more than 6,000 vehicles are expected to arrive and tomorrow 7,500.

The RAC This weekend, the road is expected to be used by up to 12,6 million people for leisure travel.

The strikes by European air traffic control and cabin crew has affected flights.

EasyJet was forced to cancel 1 700 flights. This could have affected up to 188,000 customers.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said: “If French ATC staff strike, it’s their domestic flights that should be cancelled.”

Last week the long waiting times had been caused by tourist traffic starting their summer getaways early.

School term and holiday dates vary across the UK, but many kids are already off for the six-week break.

The port sent a message of welcome to passengers. Today is a very popular day for travel at Dover and the port has a high volume of tourists.

Teams from the Port, Police aux Frontieres, and our ferry operators work to ensure that you get through quickly.