DoorDash accidentally delivers a catering-sized salad to a woman

The woman who ordered the single-serving salad on Doordash was actually served with a larger salad.

It is impossible to quantify the many benefits that apps such as Uber Eats and DoorDash bring us. This was true especially during the COVID-19 outbreak when people couldn’t leave their homes. We could have our favorite food delivered to our door and mouth with only a few clicks.

It is possible to make mistakes in any aspect of life. It’s possible that mistakes can be made with the food delivery service you prefer. It’s hoped that the mistake is, at minimum, humorous. The entire farm was delivered when a woman who ordered a mother’s salad via DoorDash received it. Continue reading to learn more about this massive blunder.

What a huge salad!

The hilarious DoorDash order of a mystery woman found its way onto the @dashdropfood TikTok is a great app and I am thankful for that. This story has a lot of charm, especially the way everyone laughs at their little mistakes. What is life if it’s not an opportunity to laugh at yourself?

One fateful evening a woman ordered a salad via DoorDash for her mother. So far, so good. She chose the salad and then the woman confirmed the order. The salad served was truly a family affair.

The woman was a bit surprised at the price, as she had specifically chosen the option “single serve”. You might think that the price was a little high for a single salad. But have you looked at DoorDash’s fees? People are fortunate if they can get a meal under $60. It was because she wanted to do it for her mother that she didn’t give it much thought. This reminds me to call my mother, if we have a great relationship.

The woman says, “This is what I got,” as she prys open the huge catering-style salad container. The woman’s sister and she marveled at the size of it before she realised. Dolly Parton, move over Coat in Many ColorsPlease meet the Salad of Many Colors.

What type of salad do you have?

The woman says, “Look! It comes with olives!” as her sister laughs hysterically. In the comments, people tried to guess what kind of salad it was. It’s incredible and I might start a salad cult. This cult is not about getting naked, but the dressing.

Someone commented in the comment section that it was a Middle Eastern style salad, but I don’t agree with this. It is because the salad contains olives. Middle Eastern Salads may contain olive oil, but they are rare to find the actual olives. Pickled turnips, however are a Middle Eastern specialty. It’s a pain!

A salad fanatic thinks this is a Greek Salad, but I don’t see any feta. There are no tomatoes in the salad, but there is what appears to lettuce. Maybe this mystery will never be resolved.

It’s funny how many people asked in the comments where they got the salad. The account on TikTok is an aggregater, but they did not credit the original poster. It’s unlikely that all of the commenters will be within a reasonable distance to this restaurant. Are they just going to this restaurant for that salad if they aren’t?