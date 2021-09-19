Doomed Derby could face staggering 39-point deduction across two seasons

Derby County could be docked a mammoth 39 points across just two Football League seasons after being placed into administration by chairman Mel Morris on Friday evening.

Although Wayne Rooney’s team may have given Stoke a much-needed boost with their victory in Saturday’s Championship at Pride Park on Saturday, those cheers will not last too long.

The Rams are set to be hit by a points deduction of 12 upon the appointment of an administrator, with a further nine point penalty for breaching the EFL’s financial regulations.

According to The Mirror, a further three points could be taken for non-payment of wages, but administration could make that rule redundant.

Derby County could lose 15 points if they fail to meet their obligations for next season’s campaign.

Rooney told Sky Sports of Friday’s update: “I’ve spoken to (CEO) Stephen Pearce after it but initially had seen it on TV. I haven’t spoken with Mel. I’m sure he’s got other things on his mind.”

Adding of their looming fixture: “In terms of the preparations (for Stoke) they were all done.

“Obviously with the news breaking it was difficult for the players, the staff and for the fans. It is a difficult position that we find ourselves in.

My job is to get players playing. We can only play with pride. My job is to restore some dignity to the football team.”