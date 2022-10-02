DOOL Spoilers: Wendy’s Destructive Arrival, Li and Gabi Face Wedding Threats?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Wendy Shin’s (Victoria Grace) arrival in Salem could throw drama in unexpected directions. It’s possible that Wendy could threaten to ruin Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) wedding. So, let’s talk about how Wendy coming to Salem might be problematic for Gabi, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and others in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Li Shin’s Obsession

DOOL spoilers reveal the truthLi arrived in Salem to woo Gabi. Li wants Gabi to remain his romantic partner. It seems strange that Li would be so obsessed with Gabi after only one fling. However, Li mentioned to Jake DiMera (formerly played by Brandon Barash) that he’s had his eye on Gabi for quite some time.

DOOL Spoilers – Gabi Hernandez’s Engagement

Li tried many things to get Gabi to leave Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) but to no avail. At one point, Li asked Gabi to stop wearing Stefan’s ring, but the request was denied. Now, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton), has awakened Stefan and brainwashed.

So, even though Stefan and Gabi’s feelings for each other are very real, Stefan only feels contempt due to the brainwashing.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Wendy Shin’s Arrival

Days of Our Lives spoilers show that Wendy will be arriving at Salem. Since Li and Gabi are getting married – and the Peacock fall promo shows the wedding – Wendy must arrive to attend the event.

However, there have already been scenes that tease Li’s family could have problems with the wedding. One thing is that Li has said on multiple occasions that his father is very traditional. Gabi would be fine for Li to date, but not enough to marry.

Wendy may have another reason to want to end the wedding.

DOOL Spoilers – Sibling Blackmail

It’s possible that Wendy will find out some of Li’s secrets. If Wendy does learn about Stefan’s resurrection and the lengths Li has done to, she could take action. If Li wants his secret kept, Wendy might blackmail him. If Li refuses, Wendy might threaten to expose the whole truth on Gabi’s wedding day.

Of course, Li won’t have any choice but to take Wendy’s deal. The truth will still be revealed. The truth is often revealed during a wedding. While Li may think the wedding will go smoothly, there are many things that could make it a disaster.

What do you think will happen to Wendy when she arrives in Salem Will she be the one to expose Li’s secrets? Let us know your thoughts, and don’t forget to watch the soap on Peacock for more information.

