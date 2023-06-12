DOOL Spoilers: Jada Blows The Whistle On Sloan’s DNA Switch

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) may find out about Sloan Petersen’s (Jessica Serfaty) DNA test switch. When Jada finds out what’s really going on, will she blow the whistle?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Sloan Petersen Rigged Nicole Walker’s DNA Test

Days Of Our Lives spoilers show that Sloan helped Nicole to get Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan), DNA sample for the paternity testing of her child. Sloan told Eric she had swabbed the cheek of her baby’s father while he slept. This was only after Eric had caught her lying about a hospital virus outbreak that she said she wanted to be tested.

Eric was aware that Nicole Sloan had been working together. Eric was insistent until Sloan admitted that Nicole had a baby and then lied on the sample of DNA. Sloan had to make sure that the baby wasn’t Eric’s because she certainly doesn’t want Nicole or her child coming between them. Sloan can’t risk losing Eric who is a caring man.

DOOL Spoilers – Sloan Petersen Told Jada Hunter About The Baby

Jada didn’t know anything about Nicole’s baby until Sloan told her about it. Of course, Sloan also told Jada that the baby could be Eric’s as well. Sloan had to throw this in there because of Jada’s abortion months ago. Sloan wanted to rub that in Jada’s face even though she knew how that test would turn out.

Jada doesn’t trust Sloan and the connection between Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman) and Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevellian) certainly has them at odds. Jada and Sloan are often at each other’s throats screaming over what Colin has done to Talia. Sloan could get carried away by her emotions and accidentally tell Jada what she did.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Sloan Petersen Wants A Baby

Sloan will ultimately suggest that she and Eric have a baby together knowing that Nicole’s child could very well be his. Of course, Sloan’s deception will come out sooner and later and blow her plans up. Eric is going to be angry when he finds out that he was tricked, and may have been denied another baby. Sloan understands how desperately Eric desires a baby, but this trick may be too much.

Jada, who aborted her child and did not tell him about what she was planning to do, would be the perfect person to uncover the truth. Eric deserved better. Once the truth does come out, will Eric be the father of Nicole’s baby? Will Sloan be pregnant with Eric’s child too by then? Eric’s forgiveness of Sloan will be possible?

Keep up to date with all the latest news and updates about Days Of Our Lives. Stay tuned to this site for Days Of Our Lives updates, spoilers and news.