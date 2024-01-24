DOOL Last-Minute Save Leads to Family Reunion and an Unexpected Guest – Find Out What Happens Next!

Juicy Days of Our Lives Spoilers – Drama Unfolds in Salem Wednesday, January 24th

Days of Our Lives brings an action-packed Wednesday episode you won’t want to miss! Drama, reunions, and unexpected arrivals will have you at the edge of your seat. Read on to find out what’s in store for the citizens of Salem.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers Highlights

Get ready to witness some compelling drama on Wednesday’s episode, as someone tries to convince another to stay in town, a family coming together, and an unexpected guest making their presence felt in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Alex Kiriakis Stops Theresa Donovan From Leaving

Theresa Donovan is set to leave Salem, but Alex Kiriakis intervenes. Emily O’Brien’s character is ready to make her exit from the town, but Alex isn’t having it. With their tumultuous history, can Alex convince Theresa to stay?

DOOL Spoilers – A Very Black-DiMera Family Reunion

Rachel Black will get to spend time with both of her parents as she, Brady, and Kristen DiMera come together for a family reunion. Despite the rocky past between Brady and Kristen, will they be able to keep the positive vibe going for the sake of their daughter?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Sloan Petersen-Brady’s Unexpected Visitor

Eric Brady will deliver some bad news to Sloan Petersen-Brady, revealing that Leo Stark will be paying them a visit. With Nicole DiMera out of town, will Leo finally reveal the truth about Baby Jude? Tune in to find out!

